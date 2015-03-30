Friday, April 6 , 2018, 1:32 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Former Santa Barbara District Administrator Appointed Interim Principal at Cleveland Elementary

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | March 30, 2015 | 8:25 p.m.

Marlin Sumpter (Santa Barbara Unified School District photo)

Former Santa Barbara Unified School District administrator Marlin Sumpter will fill in as Cleveland Elementary School’s interim principal for the rest of the year.

The Board of Education approved the appointment in closed session, and Sumpter starts work Tuesday. 

Cleveland Principal Cynthia White went on medical leave when the school started its spring intersession break and won’t be returning, according to the district. She started her teaching career at Cleveland in the 1980s and was glad to return to campus as a principal in 2012 after serving as a district administrator.

Sumpter was the district’s director of student services, hired in 2010, but left a few years later due to medical issues of his own. That position is now filled by assistant superintendent of pupil services Mitch Torina, who was hired in 2013.

“(Sumpter) left for illness, now he’s better and as we all know he’s a perfect gentlemen,” board president Ed Heron said. “He’s perfect to get us through the rest of the year.”

It was important to appoint a replacement before classes start again April 6, he said.

“I think he’ll do a great job,” Heron said.

A hiring committee for a permanent replacement will include parents, school site teachers, district administrators and Superintendent Dave Cash, Heron said. 

