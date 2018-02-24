Former Santa Barbara High Star Amber Melgoza Scores 40 for Washington

College Basketball

Amber Melgoza went off for 40 points in the University of Washington's 86-79 loss against No. 16-ranked Stanford in a Pac-12 women's basketball game Friday night in Seattle.

The former Santa Barbara High star became only the third player in program history to reach 40 points in a game.

VIDEO

Melgoza shot 14-of-26 from the field and made a career-high five three-pointers in scoring the most points by a Pac-12 player this season. She knocked down four three-pointers in the first quarter and scored 18 points.

"For me, it's confidence," the Huskies' sophomore told the media after her performance. "When I start building up confidence I have the mindset that no one can stop me. I feel like I'm free almost, and that's how I was feeling."

Melgoza's previous high was 31 points against Oregon. She is averaging 18.4 points a game.

Washington has struggled this season. The loss dropped the Huskies to 7-21 and 1-16 in conference.