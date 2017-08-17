Former Santa Barbara High Star Kevin Gowdy Has Tommy John Surgery

Baseball

Right-hander Kevin Gowdy, the second-round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies out of Santa Barbara High in the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft, underwent Tommy John surgery this week in Los Angeles.

Gowdy, 19, had been dealing with bicep tendinitis and an elbow ailment and didn’t pitch in a minor league game this season, according to reports out of Philadelphia.

Gowdy posted a photo on Instagram showing himself in a hospital bed with his right arm in a sling. Showing he was in good spirits after the surgery, he wrote: "Made a new friend today. It's John, Tommy John.”

He added: “Thankful for all the struggles because they make the successes that much sweeter. I couldn't have a better support system behind me and the Road to Recovery starts now!”