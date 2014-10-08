Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 12:50 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Former Santa Barbara Pastor Takes Plea Deal for DUI

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | October 8, 2014 | 11:41 a.m.

A well-known former pastor of a large local church pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence last week, stemming from a motorcycle accident that occurred earlier this year.

Gerald Torres, 43,  known as "Pastor G" by the congregation at Reality Church, was riding a 1998 Yamaha westbound on Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria on May 3 when he veered off the roadway and struck a traffic sign and a fence, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Torres was seriously injured, suffering major head injuries and cuts to his extremities, and his 8-year-old son, who was his passenger, was thrown from the motorcycle. The boy suffered only minor abrasions and was released to a family friend at the scene, the CHP said.

Torres was released to the hospital after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Tyler Morgan, a pastor at Reality Church, told Noozhawk on Wednesday that Torres is still on administrative leave and "will not be asked to return in the near future."

Last Wednesday, Torres pleaded no contest to driving under the influence of alcohol while with a minor passenger under 14 as well as driving without a license.

Torres was placed on four years of probation and ordered to serve 45 days in custody, according to prosecutor Justin Greene.

He will also be required attend a nine-month DUI/alcohol school, attend a 52-week CALM parenting class, pay restitution and fees, abstain from alcohol for the period of his probation, and install an interlock device on all vehicles he owns, Greene said.

In July, the church issued an update to the congregation, saying Torres was on "an open-ended leave of absence and engaged in a restoration process."

"As a part of the restoration process," the statement said, "G will be meeting weekly or bi-weekly with a professional counselor, one who works with pastors and leaders who have fallen or are in crisis."

The church's elders also assembled a team responsible for tracking Torres' progress, and included several people outside of the Reality community, including Ben Patterson, campus pastor at Westmont College, and David Guzik, a pastor at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara.

"This is a lengthy, open-ended process, as we do not know when or if G will return to ministry," the statement said. "But we sincerely believe that God will be glorified in the midst of it, both in G’s life as well as the life of the church."

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 