Former Santa Barbara Police Lieutenant Gets 15 Days in Jail for Hit-and-Run

A former Santa Barbara police lieutenant was sentenced to 15 days in jail and placed on probation after being convicted of misdemeanor charges stemming from a vehicle collision in 2016.

Donald Paul McCaffrey was ordered by Superior Court Judge Brian Hill to spend 15 days in Santa Barbara County Jail, serve three years of probation, and complete 50 hours of community service.

McCaffrey, who served as a watch commander and public information officer among other assignments during his time with the Santa Barbara Police Department, retired from the force Dec. 11, 2014, according to department spokesman.

According to court documents, McCaffrey was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, hit-and-run causing property damage, and resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer on July 28, 2016.

The hit-and-run was reported on the 1200 block of Santa Barbara Street, which is a block away from police headquarters and the District Attorney’s Office.

“He basically bumped into a parked car — very, very minimal damage — and then he fled the scene and fled from us,” Sgt. Riley Harwood told Noozhawk at the time. “We caught him hiding in a parking lot, by the Anapamu Street garage and Victor The Florist."

On Oct. 9, McCaffrey was convicted by a jury on misdemeanor charges of hit and run, and resisting, obstructing, or delaying a law enforcement officer.

Prosecuting Attorney Morgan Lucas expressed her appreciation to the jury and to her fellow public safety officers in stating: “We are here to uphold the law, not to use our knowledge of the law to evade responsibility for violating it.”

