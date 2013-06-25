Former Santa Barbara Man Faces Child Abuse Charges

Investigators are working to determine whether there are any local victims

A former Santa Barbara resident was arrested this week in San Bernardino County on accusations that he sexually abused five children who live in Apple Valley, and authorities are investigating whether there are any victims in the South Coast area.

Paul Hultman, 56, of Apple Valley had ties to two Santa Barbara preschools until 2007, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

He was previously married to the owner/licensee of both the Sherwood Montessori House of Children at 5070 Cathedral Oaks Road and the Sherwood Montessori School at 487 N. Turnpike Road.

Authorities responded to a disturbance call Sunday afternoon on Winnebago Road, where the parents of a girl confronted Hultman after finding out she had been sexually abuse by him, Hoover said.

Five other children in the neighborhood — including four girls ages 12 to 15 and an 8-year-old boy — told authorities that Hultman was sexually abusing them in exchange for gifts or money.

Hultman was arrested and is being held on $1 million bail for charges of continual sexual abuse of a child.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is investigating to determine whether there are any additional victims locally, and anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 805.681.4150 or the anonymous tip line at 805.681.4171.

