Former Santa Maria Youth Soccer Coach Pleads Guilty to Child Molestation

A Santa Maria-area youth soccer coach arrested last year on child-molestation charges has changed his plea to guilty in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Wednesday.

Francisco Hernandez Sanabria of Santa Maria was taken into custody in May, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

He initially was accused of "annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18 years and contacting a minor to solicit lewd photographs.”

Following a preliminary hearing held in the fall, Sanabria was ordered to trial on the charges.

On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to one count of contacting a minor to commit a felony with intent to have sexual intercourse with a victim referred to in court as Jane Doe No. 1.

He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of annoying or molesting a second victim, referred to as Jane Doe No. 2.

Sanabria will return to court for sentencing on April 4 in Judge Gustavo Lavayen’s courtroom, where he reportedly will be ordered to felony probation for 5 years and 270 days county jail.

He also will be required to register as a sex offender.

At the time of the arrest, police said the man served as a soccer coach at Santa Maria High School and coached a club soccer team.

