Former Santa Maria Valley Soccer Coach Sentenced for Child Molestation

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 4, 2018 | 5:30 p.m.
Francisco Hernandez Sanabria Click to view larger
Francisco Hernandez Sanabria

A former Santa Maria Valley soccer coach was sentenced to nine months in county jail and five years of felony probation for child molestation on Wednesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Francisco Hernandez Sanabria of Santa Maria was taken into custody in May, according to the Santa Maria Police Department, and changed his plea to guilty last month.

He pleaded guilty to one count of contacting a minor to commit a felony with intent to have sexual intercourse — with a victim referred to in court as Jane Doe No. 1. 

He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of annoying or molesting a second victim, referred to as Jane Doe No. 2.

Judge Gustavo Lavayen ordered the defendant to report to county jail to serve his sentence by June 15.

Neither Jane Doe 1 or 2 made victim-impact statements during Wednesday’s hearing. 

Sanabria also will be required to register as a sex offender on Meagan’s Law, and must enroll in sex-offender therapy.

He also was ordered to pay assorted fines and fees.

Deputy District Attorney Fabiana Fede led the prosecution team while attorney Adrienne Harbottle represented Sanabria.

At the time of the arrest, police said Sanabria served as a soccer coach at Santa Maria High School and coached a club soccer team.

In 2016, Sanabria was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery against a sports official and battery, pleading no contest to the second charge. 

He was on probation for that case at the time of his arrest for child molestation. 

