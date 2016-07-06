Former Santa Maria Youth Pastor Gets 8 Years in Prison For Child Molestation

A former youth pastor and coach in Santa Maria was sentenced to eight years in state prison Wednesday for child molestation.

Daniel James Moreno, 25, was arrested at an undisclosed residence in late March by Santa Maria police on suspicion of continual sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

Several weeks ago, Moreno agreed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to plead guilty to the charges.

Judge Patricia Kelly sentenced Moreno to six years for continual sexual abuse of a child and two years for lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

He also will be required to register as a sex offender and submit a DNA sample to the state, Kelly said.

Prior to the entering the plea, Moreno, who remained in Santa Barbara County Jail since his arrest, had faced multiple charges.

