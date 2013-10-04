Former SBB&T Employees Eligible to Receive Special Job Assistance

The Workforce Investment Board of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce that it is leading a project to assist job-seekers who have been or expect to be laid off as a result of the merger between Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and Union Bank.

The project is designed to help these workers transition into new jobs within Santa Barbara County and to connect the business community to a pool of skilled and qualified workers. The WIB has received special funding from the state to coordinate a business-focused, demand-driven response to the large-scale layoffs.

The WIB is leading the collaborative effort, which includes the Goleta Valley and Santa Barbara chambers of commerce, Santa Barbara City College and BW Research. The project team will work together to assess the skills of the laid-off workers as well as the needs of local employers. If necessary, short-term vocational skills training will be provided to bridge any potential skill gaps.

Individuals who lost their jobs with Santa Barbara Bank & Trust/Union Bank are encouraged to complete a brief survey by clicking here so the WIB can better assist them.

For more information about the WIB-led project for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust/Union Bank employees, please contact Jessica McLernon at [email protected].

— Raymond McDonald is executive director of the Workforce Investment Board.