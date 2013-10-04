Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 4:53 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Business

Former SBB&T Employees Eligible to Receive Special Job Assistance

By Raymond McDonald for the Workforce Investment Board | October 4, 2013 | 7:48 a.m.

The Workforce Investment Board of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce that it is leading a project to assist job-seekers who have been or expect to be laid off as a result of the merger between Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and Union Bank.

The project is designed to help these workers transition into new jobs within Santa Barbara County and to connect the business community to a pool of skilled and qualified workers. The WIB has received special funding from the state to coordinate a business-focused, demand-driven response to the large-scale layoffs.

The WIB is leading the collaborative effort, which includes the Goleta Valley and Santa Barbara chambers of commerce, Santa Barbara City College and BW Research. The project team will work together to assess the skills of the laid-off workers as well as the needs of local employers. If necessary, short-term vocational skills training will be provided to bridge any potential skill gaps.

Individuals who lost their jobs with Santa Barbara Bank & Trust/Union Bank are encouraged to complete a brief survey by clicking here so the WIB can better assist them.

For more information about the WIB-led project for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust/Union Bank employees, please contact Jessica McLernon at [email protected].

— Raymond McDonald is executive director of the Workforce Investment Board.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 