Former SBCC Coach Matt Jones Joins UCSB Women’s Volleyball Coaching Staff

College Volleyball

Matt Jones is returning to Santa Barbara to join the UCSB women's volleyball coaching staff, head coach Nicole Lantagne Welch announced on Tuesday.

Jones formerly coached the men's volleyball team at SBCC before accepting an assistant coaching position with the men's and women's teams at Harvard, his alma mater. He was at Harvard for one year.

"We are very excited to complete our coaching staff with the addition of Matt Jones," said Welch. "Matt combines a quality person and a strong work ethic with a great volleyball mind. We are looking forward to him making an immediate impact. Having been a head coach, assistant women's coach and assistant men's coach along with a college and professional player, he has a great variety of experiences that will benefit our program."

Jones spent three seasons as the men's coach SBCC. He also served as director of the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club.

"I couldn't be more excited about this new opportunity," Jones said. "I grew to love Santa Barbara in my time with SBCC and can't wait to get back to the awesome volleyball community in the area. I want to thank Nicole for the opportunity and I look forward to learning from her and current assistant, Chad Gatzlaff. I will work hard and hope to contribute immediately to increasing the success of the program."

Jones played volleyball at Harvard. He was the team captain his junior and senior years and was first team all conference. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in applied mathematics.