Former SBCC Football Standout Barry Lamb Going into Community College Hall of Fame

Football

Barry Lamb, an All-American linebacker at SBCC in 1973-74, will be inducted into the California Community College Football Coaches Association (CCCFCA) Hall of Fame on March 9.

He will be joining coaches and players who have made huge contributions to the success of California Community College Football. Some of the former inductees include Pete Carroll, Bill Walsh, Dick Vermeil, John Madden, Jackie Robinson, Hugh McElhenny, Ollie Matson, Keith Calkins, Joe Perry, Tom Dempsey, Steve Smith, Aaron Rodgers, Brent Carder and Herman Edwards.

Former Vaquero coaches Bob Dinaberg and Carmen DiPoalo are also members of the CCCFCA Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 9 at the Elks Lodge in Visalia.

Lamb was a former San Marcos High standout and an All-America linebacker at SBCC in 1973-74. He transferred to the University of Utah in 1975, where he suffered a career-ending back injury. He went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Oregon in 1978 and graduated Phi Kappa Phi from Arizona State with a master’s degree in history in 1988.

Lamb coached college football for 35 years at Oregon, Arizona State, UNLV, Idaho, San Diego State and 16 years at BYU (1994-2010). He was the secondary and linebackers coach as well as the special teams coordinator, helping the Cougars to 142 wins and 11 bowl appearances.

His wife, Karen, is a member of the BYU Athletic Hall of Fame and is a former Cougar women's volleyball coach. They have three sons: Mackenzie, Tanner and Tucker, who played football for BYU.

