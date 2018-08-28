Tuesday, August 28 , 2018, 10:02 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Former SBHS Star Blake Muller Promoted to Associate Head Coach for UCSB Tennis

By Bill Mahoney, UCSB Director of Sports Information | August 28, 2018 | 4:14 p.m.

Blake Muller, an assistant coach for UC Santa Barbara men's tennis since 2014, has been promoted to Associate Head Coach, it was announced Tuesday by head coach Marty Davis. 

"Blake deserves this promotion," Davis said. "He's already been honored as the best assistant coach in this region and he is entirely capable of excelling in any responsibilities that he is given. I'm very happy for him and I know he'll continue to do a great job for the Gauchos." 

Muller, a Santa Barbara native, began his coaching career at UCSB in 2010 and 2011 before leaving to pursue positions in private industry, but he returned in 2014 and since then the Gauchos have won four consecutive Big West Conference titles and advanced to four straight NCAA Tournaments. 

"I want to thank Marty Davis, Tom Hastings (Deputy AD) and John McCutcheon (AD) for this opportunity," Muller said.  "It's a privilege to get to come to work every day and develop our student athletes both on and off the court. Over the past several years we have built something special here at UCSB; winning 4 straight big west titles and establishing ourselves as one of the top mid-major tennis programs in the country. I'm excited for my new role and look forward to continuing to build upon our success over the years to come."

Muller will continue to play a major role in recruiting and player development, but he has also added scheduling to his list of duties. 

A 2009 graduate of Stanford with degrees in communication and political science, Muller was a four-year member of the men's tennis team. Playing primarily at the No. 3 and No. 4 spots in the lineup, he posted 67 career singles victories. In double, he played primarily at the No. 1 slot and in 2007, along with his partner Matt Bruch, Muller reached No. 2 in the national rankings and played in the NCAA Championships. In all, he recorded 77 doubles victories.

In addition to his prowess on the court, Muller was an outstanding student. He was a two-time ITA Scholar Athlete, a two-time Academic All-American and a two-time Pac-10 All-Academic selection.

Muller was a two-time All-American at Santa Barbara High School. He was a three-time Channel League singles champion and Most Valuable Player and a two-time All-CIF selection. He made the CIF singles final in 2004 and the semifinals in 2005. Muller was twice the recipient of the SoCal Sportsmanship Award and at one time was ranked No. 1 in Southern California and among the top-10 nationally for Junior 18's and 16's.   

Muller and his wife Teddy have two daughters, Alina and Stella.

