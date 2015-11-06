Former Treasurer-Tax Collector Gary Feramisco Endorses Jennifer Christensen for Supervisor

Advice

County Investment Officer and candidate for Santa Barbara County Supervisor First District Jennifer Christensen has received the endorsement of longtime community leader and former Treasurer-Tax Collector Gary Feramisco.

Recognized as an advocate for the region on numerous levels and a leader on fiscal accountability, Feramisco was the treasurer-tax collector for Santa Barbara County for nearly 20 years.

He has also dedicated countless hours to the community as a volunteer or board member for various non-profit organizations and served as a Reservist for the United States Coast Guard for the better part of three decades.

“For years, Jennifer has demonstrated a commitment to fiscal responsibility and an in-depth understanding of governance at the county level," Feramisco said. "Given my tenure in county government, I understand the role and responsibility of supervisor. It is my belief that Jennifer has the necessary experience and understanding to serve the residents of the First District, balanced with the needs of all residents of the county."

“As a resident of Carpinteria and the district in which she is running to represent, I have no doubt that she will provide the independent leadership that is needed for families, small businesses and the overall wellbeing of our communities,” he said.

Christensen began working for the county almost 15 years ago, starting her career in public service with the Office of County Counsel and providing support to the Board of Supervisors as well as many county departments including Public Works, Sheriff, Treasurer-Tax Collector and the Clerk-Recorder-Assessor.

She has managed high profile county projects pertaining to land use and housing, and for six years she served as a division chief for the County Auditor-Controller.

To date, she has worked with, negotiated for or counseled every department in the county.

In addition to both managing a $1 billion portfolio for the county, schools and special districts and providing guidance on financial decisions that affect the region, Christensen serves as an elected member of the board for the Santa Barbara County Employees’ Retirement System.

In this capacity, she uses her expertise and years of experience to address the critical issue of pension sustainability.

Christensen is 43 years old and has been married to a Santa Barbara native and retired deputy sheriff for 10 years. They live in Santa Barbara.

To learn more about Jennifer Christensen, visit www.JenniferChristensen.org.

— Jennifer Christensen is running for Santa Barbara County Supervisor First District.