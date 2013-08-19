Former UCSB Employee Neil Baker Arrested on Vandalism Charges

Neil Paul Baker, a former university employee, was arrested on felony charges Monday night for allegedly vandalizing a campus building, according to the UCSB Police Department.

UCSB police officers responded at about 6 p.m. to the Engineering and Sciences Building on a report of a man vandalizing a window.

Baker was quickly taken into custody, police said.

As a precaution, the building was searched and declared safe, police said.

Baker, 54, who previously worked as an engineer at the university, was arrested on suspicion of vandalism, a felony, as well as trespassing, police said.

No injuries were reported and no weapons were found at the scene, police said.

Police said they planned to increase patrols to the area.

Baker, a resident of Washington, has been declared a "person of interest" by UCSB for allegedly making threats against the campus in the past.

He was arrested in 2010 for allegedly making threats against the university, although charges eventually were dropped.

