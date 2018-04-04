Former UCSB Organist to Dedicate New Church Organ

James Welch, former organist and carillonneur at UCSB, will return to Santa Barbara to give the dedicatory concert on the new organ at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22. The church is at 478 Cambridge Drive, Goleta.

All are welcome. The concert will last about an hour, admission is free.

Welch is currently organist at Santa Clara University in the Bay Area. He received his doctorate in music from Stanford University and his given concerts in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and throughout the U.S.

He recently performed at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris and at the Mormon Tabernacle in Salt Lake City.

Welch's program is designed to demonstrate the versatility and tonal colors of the new Allen organ at the church.

The program will include music from the Baroque to the contemporary with pieces by Bach, Haydn, Mendelssohn and Widor, and arrangements of well-known folk tunes and hymns.

For further information about the concert, contact Jim Nelson at [email protected]

— Dennis Emory for Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.