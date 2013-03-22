Former UCSB Soccer Player Pleads Guilty to Battery, Resisting Arrest

A former UCSB soccer player who pushed a referee during a match last fall pleaded guilty to battery and resisting arrest this week in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Peter McGlynn, a senior defender, was arrested for shoving a referee after an Oct. 28, 2012, match against UC Davis. He subsequently was kicked off the team.

McGlynn pleaded guilty to one count of battery on a sports official and one count of resisting arrest, according to Deputy District Attorney Gary Gemberling.

That sentencing was continued for six months so McGlynn can complete 300 hours of community work service and 26 weeks of anger management, Gemberling said.

If McGlynn fulfills those requirements, and has no other law enforcement incidents, the battery charge will be dismissed, and he’ll be sentenced only for resisting arrest.

The victim “was consulted and was supportive of the disposition,” Gemberling said, adding that the case is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 24.

