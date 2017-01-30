Monday, June 18 , 2018, 5:40 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

Former UCSB Soccer Star Chris Pontius Earns First Cap With U.S. National Team

By Andrew Wagner, UCSB Sports Information | January 30, 2017 | 9:59 a.m.

Former UC Santa Barbara soccer star Chris Pontius made his international debut on Sunday, Jan. 29, coming on as a second-half substitute in the U.S. Men's National Team's 0-0 draw against Serbia in San Diego. He becomes the first Gaucho to ever be capped with the senior national team.

Bruce Arena, in his first game since re-assuming coaching duties for the national team, inserted Pontius into Sunday's contest in the 65th minute. Pontius had previously been on the roster for the USMNT in 2010 and 2011, but never received a cap.

The Philadelphia Union midfielder had arguably the best chance of the game for the red, white, and blue. With only seconds remaining in the contest and everyone pushing forward, the ball fell to Pontius inside the 18, but his close-range shot went inches wide of the far post. 

The squad will next play on Friday, Feb. 3 against Jamaica in Chattanooga, Tenn. in the final exhibition tune-up before World Cup qualifying matches against Honduras and Panama in March. 

In an eight-year Major League Soccer career, Pontius has totaled 43 goals and 23 assists over 185 games. He was the seventh overall selection in the 2009 MLS SuperDraft and was an MLS All-Star and Best XI selection in 2012. He is coming off arguably his best season, matching a career-high with 12 goals over 33 games in 2016 en route to MLS Comeback Player of the Year honors. 

Before going to the pros, he had a standout career at Harder Stadium under head coach Tim Vom Steeg. The forward's 29 career goals still rank sixth all-time in UCSB history, and he turned in two of the best offensive seasons in program history as a junior in 2007 (11 goals, Big West Offensive Player of the Year) and a senior in 2008 (14 goals, Mac Hermann Semifinalist, All-American).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 