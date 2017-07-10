Former UCSB Standout Alan Williams Signs $17 Million Deal With Phoenix Suns

Basketball

Former UCSB basketball star Alan Williams agreed to a three-year $17 million deal to stay with the Phoenix Suns, according to various reports.

Williams, who was a restricted free agent, will make $6 million in 2017-18 and then will receive $5.5 million in the second and third years of the deal, according to ESPN.

The 6-foot-8 Williams grew up in Phoenix. He expressed his excitement of staying with his hometown NBA team in a video he posted on Twitter.

Williams, 24, went undrafted after finishing is college career at UCSB in 2015. He played in China for a season before signing a 10-day contract with the Suns in 2016. He played with the Suns’ D-League team and became a regular player with the Suns last season. He played in 47 games and averaged 7.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

The New York Knicks reportedly were interested in signing Williams but he chose to stay in Phoenix.

Williams was the Big West Conferece Player of the Year as a junior at UCSB and a three-time all-conference selection. He led the NCAA in rebounding as a junior and senior. In his four-year career, he averaged 15.5 points and 10 rebounds.

