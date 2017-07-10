Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 6:46 am | Fair 44º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Basketball

Former UCSB Standout Alan Williams Signs $17 Million Deal With Phoenix Suns

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 10, 2017 | 8:46 p.m.

Former UCSB basketball star Alan Williams agreed to a three-year $17 million deal to stay with the Phoenix Suns, according to various reports.

Williams, who was a restricted free agent, will make $6 million in 2017-18 and then will receive $5.5 million in the second and third years of the deal, according to ESPN.

The 6-foot-8 Williams grew up in Phoenix. He expressed his excitement of staying with his hometown NBA team in a video he posted on Twitter.

Williams, 24, went undrafted after finishing is college career at UCSB in 2015. He played in China for a season before signing a 10-day contract with the Suns in 2016. He played with the Suns’ D-League team and became a regular player with the Suns last season. He played in 47 games and averaged 7.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. 

The New York Knicks reportedly were interested in signing Williams but he chose to stay in Phoenix.

Williams was the Big West Conferece Player of the Year as a junior at UCSB and a three-time all-conference selection. He led the NCAA in rebounding as a junior and senior. In his four-year career, he averaged 15.5 points and 10 rebounds.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 