Former Westmont President David Winter Dies of Cancer at 84

Longtime educator led Christian college from 1976 until 2001, and again in 2006-2007, and is credited with helping school become nationally ranked

Source: Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor

Former Westmont College President David K. Winter died of cancer Saturday at the age of 84, the college said in a statement.

Winter served as Westmont president from 1976 until 2001, and returned at interim president and chancellor in 2006 and 2007.

He had been diagnosed with a slow-growing lung cancer about a year ago, and more recently learned it had spread to other parts of his body, according to an Aug. 5 email from Westmont President Gayle Beebe.

“I’m sad to report that the cancer has spread to his spine, and the oncologist has stopped all chemotherapy and treatment,” Beebe wrote to the campus community.

“Dr. Winter is receiving treatment for severe pain at Cottage Hospital, but he will soon return home with full-time care.”

With family members by his side, Winter died at his Santa Barbara home Saturday morning.

Winter is credited with helping Westmont become a nationally ranked liberal arts college.

He helped strengthen the quality of the faculty and students, campus facilities, student life and outreach programs, the endowment, and off-campus study opportunities.

“Westmont continues to benefit from Dave’s contribution during his long and distinguished service,” Beebe said Saturday. “The college and our local community are fundamentally different and better because of his vision and the work he accomplished.

“The Kingdom of God is also richer and better for the many ways Westmont graduates serve throughout the world.”

Winter served in the Navy for four years as an air intelligence officer, and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UCLA, and a doctorate in anthropology and sociology from Michigan State University.

Under a Ford Foundation grant, he conducted anthropological field work in Lahore, Pakistan, for 18 months.

He also taught at Wheaton College in Illinois, Calvin College in Michigan, and earned tenure as a professor at Michigan State.

In 1970, he became the academic vice president at Whitworth College in Spokane, Wash., rising to executive vice president in three years.

In July 1976, he returned to his native Southern California to serve as Westmont’s president, succeeding Lyle Hillegas (1972-1975).

Three days after he arrived at Westmont, Winter spoke before the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission, which approved the Montecito college’s request to increase enrollment to 1,200 students.

The Board of Supervisors later upheld this decision.

After his second retirement, Winter served as headmaster of Providence, a college-preparatory Christian high school in Santa Barbara, from 2008 to 2011.

Winter lost nearly all of his eyesight over a period of about three weeks in 1998.

“My eyes are fine, it’s the optic nerves that connect the two eyes to the brain,” he recalled in a 2008 Noozhawk interview. “What occurred is something like a stroke, where you don’t get enough blood to the brain. In this case, the optic nerve did not.”

He said the loss was emotionally painful, but instructive.

“I’ve used this as a basis for sharing with large groups and small groups,” he said. “Into each of our lives things happen and occur that come to us that are very, very hard to accept.

“We could spend the rest of our lives fighting it or be resentful and angry, or we can come to terms with it and accept it as something we can deal with.”

Winter served on numerous boards, including Cottage Health System, the United Way of Santa Barbara County Campaign, the Mosher Foundation, Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, Montecito Association, Rotary Club of Montecito, Santa Barbara Industry Education Council, Cottage Hospital, Oaks Christian High School, Providence High School, Independent Colleges of Southern California, Christian College Coalition, Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities, Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, Braille Institute, Young Life, Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic, Habitat for Humanity, Senior Commission of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, and the Council on Higher Education in Washington, D.C.

On May 5, 2011, Beebe honored Winter and former President Stan Gaede at the dedication of David K. Winter Hall for Science and Mathematics.

A bronze statue outside the building depicts Winter walking with wife, Helene.

For the past 14 years, 10 Westmont students receive the David K. Winter Character Through Servant Leadership Award for exemplary leadership through service at the college and in the community. The building and award pay tribute to Winter’s commitment to the liberal arts, his strong faith and his servant’s heart.

Winter is survived by his wife, Helene, and his three children, Laura Winter, Bruce Winter, and Frankie Winter and her two sons; and Helene’s children, Steve Kamm and his four children, Jeremy Kamm and his two children, and Stacey Smith and her two children.

A memorial service has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 29 at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, 21 E. Constance St.

