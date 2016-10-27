Monday, April 23 , 2018, 11:17 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Former Youth Coach Gets 6-Year Prison Term in Nipomo Crash That Severed Boy’s Hand

By Matt Fountain, San Luis Obispo Tribune | October 27, 2016 | 6:09 p.m.

A former youth wrestling coach convicted in August of battery for causing a rollover crash that severed a 10-year-old boy’s hand has been sentenced to six years in state prison.

John Gilbert Martinez, 57, was allegedly intoxicated on prescription pills when he choked a 16-year-old as the teen was driving him to a hospital on Thompson Road in Nipomo in October 2016.

The 10-year-old, who was riding in the back seat without a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle and suffered a collapsed lung, broken pelvis and a severed hand that was later surgically re-attached.

Martinez was initially facing six felony charges before he accepted a plea agreement on Aug. 24.

Martinez, who has remained in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail since his arrest, will receive roughly a year of time-served credit.

He was sentenced Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, and remained in jail Thursday afternoon pending transfer to Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials.

[Click here to read more from the San Luis Obispo Tribune]

Matt Fountain is a reporter with the San Luis Obispo Tribune. Contact him at [email protected]

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]awk.com. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 