League of Women Voters Hosts Council Election Forum Saturday

The Santa Barbara League of Women Voters is hosting election forums for City Council and mayoral candidates this week at the Santa Barbara Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Candidates will get one minute to respond to questions from league members and the audience. The questions will not focus on a specific issue.

“We have no axe to grind,” said Sandy Stites, who is in charge of voter service for the league.

The City Council candidates forum is 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The three-hour forum is necessary since there are so many candidates and an unpredictable number of audience questions, Stites said.

“It is a problem when you have such a large slate of candidates,” she said.

She said the league is hopeful of moving the proceedings along so candidates have time at the end to mingle with the audience.

The mayoral candidates forum is 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, and they will likewise get one minute to answer questions and two minutes for closing.

Stacy Shepherd, vice president of community education for the League of Women Voters, will moderate the forums.

“The league never, never, never endorses candidates,” Stites said.

The education fund, which is hosting both forums, does not take positions, but the action arm does support issues; the Santa Barbara chapter has endorsed Measure B, the building height-limit initiative on the Nov. 3 ballot.

