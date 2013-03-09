Friday, April 20 , 2018, 1:26 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Forum Promotes Career Modeling as Tool for Businesses and Individuals

By Dana Dunaway for the Institute for Management Accountants | March 9, 2013 | 3:35 a.m.

Studies are showing that five out of six adults in North America are considering changing jobs. For individuals, this means poor job satisfaction and limited career growth. For businesses, it means worries about team-member retention and low productivity. Both individuals and companies often simply lack a structured way to think about the complexities involved with career planning. Applying business-model thinking to a career model provides a structured process that can help firms retain team members and give individuals clarity for the future. And, as it turns out, working with such models on an ongoing basis also opens up new opportunities never before imagined within a company.

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the Institute for Management Accountants is hosting a student event from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Rusty’s Pizza, 270 Storke Road at the Storke Plaza/Kmart Center.

The speaker is Brenda Richter, a certified public accountant. She has more than 20 years experience and her own CPA firm that offers services of a Business Boot Camp, outsourced CFO, business performance management, tax preparation and accounting support. She also is an accounting instructor at UCSB Extension and Santa Barbara City College.

Accounting students, Santa Barbara chapter members of the IMA, as well as others interested in the topic are encouraged and welcome to attend. The cost is $10 or $5 for students. RSVP to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Dana Dunaway represents the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Institute for Management Accountants.

