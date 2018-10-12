Forum Spells Out Santa Maria Council Candidates’ Views

Four of five people running for two seats participate in forum Thursday night at Betteravia Government Center

Four of the five candidates for a pair of seats on the Santa Maria City Council this fall shared their opinions on a variety of topics Thursday night during a forum that at times brought applause, finger snaps, laughter and boos.

A standing-room-only crowd attended the event organized by the League of Women Voters and held at the Betteravia Government Center.

Two seats are up for grabs in the Nov. 6 election, which also will mark the first time the city elects council members by district.

Incumbent Etta Waterfield is being challenged by attorney Rafael Gutierrez for the District 4 seat covering the eastern edge of the city.

Incumbent Dr. Michael Moats will face challengers Gloria Soto, a regional development manager for a nonprofit organization, and an absent Raymond Acosta, a grocery store manager, in vying for the District 3 seat for the southwestern side of the city.

Questions from organizers and audience members covered downtown revitlization, cannabis, affordable housing, economic development, how to fill council vacancies, and more.

Supporters of the candidates applauded, snapped their fingers as low-key affirmation, and even booed at one point when Waterfield verbally jabbed her challenger, who called for council members to hold regular office hours and questioned if those now serving were responsive to residents.

It wasn't all tense as lighter moments included Moats confessing he is not a "toker," slang for marijuana smoker.

The candidates differed on what they believe is the city’s top challenge, with Moats suggesting financial integrity.

The city recently resolved a budget deficit by exhausting a rainy day fund, leaving vacancies unfilled, and seeking concessions from the employees’ unions, but Moats contended that was not a sustainable way to run the city.

“We’re going to solve it by passing Measure U,” Moats said, referring to the 1-cent sales tax measure on the ballot this fall.

“Measure U is vitally critical to the welfare of the city of Santa Maria. Great benefit will come to us if it passes, and we’ll be in deep trouble if it fails,” said Moats, a dermatologist who also served as a planning commissioner for seven years before joining the City Council in 2016.

Soto cited a lack of affordable housing as Santa Maria’s biggest challenge, noting the high prices of homes and rental units along with low vacancy rates.

The high cost of housing contributes to homelessness, she said.

“When we’re talking about the lack of affordable housing, when we’re talking about our homelessness situation here in Santa Maria, that is completely tied to the economic stability of our city,” said Soto, a Santa Maria native born to immigrant farmworker parents.

“If there are folks who are houseless and they are sitting outside of businesses, our businesses are not going to thrive.”

Gutierrez said the city’s economic viability is in danger, making it the biggest challenge for Santa Maria.

“It affects crime because one of the major drivers of crime we know is poverty, and if we don’t have the tax base to support providing essential public services like police, then we’re not going to be able to guarantee public safety,” said Gutierrez, a graduate of Righetti High School and Allan Hancock College who later earned bachelor’s and law degrees before returning to the Central Coast.

“Economic diversity, economic growth should be the city’s priority, but it should not be the only priority,” Gutierrez said, adding that the city needs to invest in making Santa Maria attractive by bringing more jobs.

Waterfield, a former planning commissioner and executive director of the Santa Maria Police Council, ranked public safety as Santa Maria’s top challenge.

“If you don’t have good public safety in the city of Santa Maria, you do not have a good quality of life. You will not bring jobs to the Central Coast nor to the city of Santa Maria,” she said. “

She said the state has taken millions of dollars from city coffers over the years, forcing Santa Maria to become innovative in generating revenue, including creating a secure computer server far inside the police station for businesses and providing dispatch services for other agencies.

Another question focused on recently formed districts, but Waterfield said that while the city has dropped the at-large voting system, the way council members govern won’t change.

“We may be a new district, but we’re not going to become a divided city,” Waterfield said.

Moats agreed.

“There’s nothing specific I would do to benefit the Third District that I wouldn’t do for the entire city,” Moats said.

Soto said her district is unique because 40 percent of its residents are under age 19. She added that she wants to ensure some Measure U proceeds go toward youth development.

“Statistically, it is shown the more young people are civically engaged, the more likely they are to complete their college education, come back to their communities, and take leadership positions here locally,” she said, calling for creation of a youth council.

Gutierrez said he wants focus on revitalizing the downtown to make it a place for senior citizens, young people and families.

“In order for us to attract better paying jobs and companies that pay the salaries, we need to show to those companies that we are willing to invest ourselves in the city, and we’re not doing that night now,” he added.

