Forum Spotlights 3Es: Energy, Economy, Environment

The Santa Barbara Foundation and EconAlliance have partnered to present Energy: Can’t Live With It, Can’t Live Without It, a forum on Northern Santa Barbara County Energy, 1:30-5 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at the Marriott Santa Ynez.

Community members are invited to participate in a dialogue between stakeholders, policy-makers, academics, economists, and regional leaders focused on energy technologies and their role in the economic well-being of Santa Barbara County and beyond.

Attendees will interact with private- and public-sector leaders regarding a secure and varied energy future, continued environmental leadership, robust economic growth, sustainability, and job creation in Northern Santa Barbara County.

“The Santa Barbara Foundation is excited about supporting and participating in this informed discussion on energy,” said Ron Gallo, president/CEO of the foundation.

“Typical of the EconAlliance, this forum is about knowing the facts and people of diverse points of view acquiring a common vocabulary which, in turn, fosters civil discourse and the making of intelligent decisions,” he said.

Keynote speaker is Peter Rupert, executive director for UCSB Economic Forecast Project, who will present Facts of Life About Economic Impact of North County Energy.

A stakeholder panel moderated by Gallo will respond and include: Kenneth Kahn, chairman, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians; Dave Rodriguez, California state director, LULAC; Gloria Grijalva, CBO/Guadalupe Unified and School Board member, Lompoc Unified; and Ashley Costa, executive director, Lompoc Valley Community Health Organization.

Regulators also will discuss these issues represented by 5th Dist. county Supervisor Steve Lavagnino; 1st Dist. Supervisor Das Williams; Jason Marshall, chief deputy director, state Department of Conservation; and moderated by Mike Brown, former CEO, Santa Barbara County.

“This forum brings together academics, elected officials, regulators, community leaders and energy stakeholders for a thoughtful discussion of north county energy,” said Steve Pepe, board president, EconAlliance.

A wine reception featuring Kita and Clos Pepe Wines will close the event.

To register for the event, visit https://econalliance2018energyforum.eventbrite.com. For Sponsorship and Tables, contact Jenelle Osborne, 805-452-7574 or [email protected]

— Jordan Killebrew for Santa Barbara Foundation.