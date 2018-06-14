Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 6:03 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Forum Spotlights 3Es: Energy, Economy, Environment

By Jordan Killebrew for Santa Barbara Foundation | June 14, 2018 | 3:51 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Foundation and EconAlliance have partnered to present Energy: Can’t Live With It, Can’t Live Without It, a forum on Northern Santa Barbara County Energy, 1:30-5 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at the Marriott Santa Ynez.

Community members are invited to participate in a dialogue between stakeholders, policy-makers, academics, economists, and regional leaders focused on energy technologies and their role in the economic well-being of Santa Barbara County and beyond.

Attendees will interact with private- and public-sector leaders regarding a secure and varied energy future, continued environmental leadership, robust economic growth, sustainability, and job creation in Northern Santa Barbara County.

“The Santa Barbara Foundation is excited about supporting and participating in this informed discussion on energy,” said Ron Gallo, president/CEO of the foundation.

“Typical of the EconAlliance, this forum is about knowing the facts and people of diverse points of view acquiring a common vocabulary which, in turn, fosters civil discourse and the making of intelligent decisions,” he said.

Keynote speaker is Peter Rupert, executive director for UCSB Economic Forecast Project, who will present Facts of Life About Economic Impact of North County Energy.

A stakeholder panel moderated by Gallo will respond and include: Kenneth Kahn, chairman, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians; Dave Rodriguez, California state director, LULAC; Gloria Grijalva, CBO/Guadalupe Unified and School Board member, Lompoc Unified; and Ashley Costa, executive director, Lompoc Valley Community Health Organization.

Regulators also will discuss these issues represented by 5th Dist. county Supervisor Steve Lavagnino; 1st Dist. Supervisor Das Williams; Jason Marshall, chief deputy director, state Department of Conservation; and moderated by Mike Brown, former CEO, Santa Barbara County.

“This forum brings together academics, elected officials, regulators, community leaders and energy stakeholders for a thoughtful discussion of north county energy,” said Steve Pepe, board president, EconAlliance.

A wine reception featuring Kita and Clos Pepe Wines will close the event.

To register for the event, visit https://econalliance2018energyforum.eventbrite.com. For Sponsorship and Tables, contact Jenelle Osborne, 805-452-7574 or [email protected]  

 

— Jordan Killebrew for Santa Barbara Foundation.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 