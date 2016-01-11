Forum To Focus On Real Cost Of Living In Northern Santa Barbara County

Sports

A forum Thursday in Guadalupe will look at the real cost of living in Santa Barbara County, and solutions to improve the economic stability of struggling families.

The breakfast event will be from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Riverview Community Center, 230 Calle Cesar Chavez in Guadalupe.

Registration is $22, and will include fruit, coffee and a breakfast burrito. To sign-up, go here.

“Leveraging Opportunities, Meeting Economic Challenges” is being co-hosted by United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County and EconAlliance, with support from several co-sponsors.

Organizers said the event will include data from United Ways of California’s Struggling to Get By: The Real Cost Measure report from 2015 by key author Henry Gascon.

"Struggling to Get By shows there are far more Californians living in poverty than most people think,” the report notes. “Poverty is grossly undercounted across the nation, but especially in California, since most Californians live in high-cost areas.”

The California United Ways report, available here, shows that 1 in 3 California families struggle to meet basic needs, even in families with one or more working members.

This is nearly twice the number of families shown in the state’s Federal Poverty Level.

The statewide report estimates income required to meet basic needs for a household, then determines how many households live below that income.

The report found 31 percent of Santa Barbara County families make less than the “real cost measure” income, based on housing, food, healthcare, transportation, childcare, taxes and other basic expenses.

The study cites low-income jobs, education levels, high housing costs, and other factors as de-stabilizers of family economic security.

A panel discussion at the forum will showcase initiatives, services and programs that provide prospective solutions for struggling families.

Panelists are expected to share how northern Santa Barbara County economic development, education, literacy and workforce development, affordable housing and child-care initiatives are addressing the “real cost measure” issues of the region.

The forum is part of the United Way/EconAlliance semi-annual update on the northern Santa Barbara County collaborative Workforce and Literacy Initiative (WALI).

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.