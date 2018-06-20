Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 12:50 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Forum to Focus on Gun Safety in Our Homes, Schools and Communities

By Toni Wellen for the Coalition Against Gun Violence | October 15, 2013 | 9:47 a.m.

Tragically, these are typical stories of gun violence happening in American homes:

» Oct. 13, Toms River, N.J. — A 6-year-old was shot to death by his 4-year-old playmate. The two were playing when the 4-year-old entered his home, emerged with a 22.-caliber rifle and shot his friend in the head.

» Jan. 22, 13 Las Vegas, Nev. — An off-duty Las Vegas police lieutenant shot his wife and son before setting his home ablaze and committing suicide. He dialed 9-1-1 and warned he would shoot any responding officers.

Safety begins in the home. In a New York Times article, children shot accidentally — usually by other children — are the unanticipated casualties of firearm accessibility in homes. These stories are heart-wrenching and happen more frequently than reported.

How is it that firearm deaths are one of the top three causes of death to American children? Today, as you are reading this, seven children will die and many more injured by guns. Guns are usually bought for protection, but a gun is 22 times more likely to endanger or kill family members (usually women and children) than intruders.

In 2004, 1,804 children and teenagers were murdered in gun homicides, 846 committed suicide with guns and 143 died in unintentional shootings. A total of 2,852 young people were killed by firearms in the Unitd States, one every three hours.

According to Karen Brock from the Violence Policy Center, “Children can’t legally buy handguns, children can’t legally possess handguns — yet they are killing each other with handguns. The reason: Children still have easy access to handguns because of the lax practices of an unregulated gun industry and the mistaken idea that a handgun in the home offers protection, when in reality it is far more likely to result in horrific consequences.”

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Facts are clear that a home with a gun is a very dangerous place for a woman to be; a woman living with a gun in the home is nearly three times more likely to be murdered than a woman living in a gun-free home. It’s too easy for an abuser, even one with a domestic violence conviction, to get his hands on a gun. Approximately 4,000 American females are murdered each year. Seventeen times as many Latina women are murdered by males they knew rather than by strangers. In states with higher levels of household gun ownership, there are higher rates of female homicide victims.

A study from the Harvard School of Public Health finds that among high-income nations, the United States has the highest rate of female homicide victimization. David Hemenway, Ph.D., director of the Harvard Injury Control Research Center and lead author of the study, said: “The difference in female homicide victimization rates between the U.S. and other industrialized nations is very large and is closely tied to levels of gun ownership. The relationship cannot be explained by differences in urbanization or income inequality.”

Fact: Americans have the most guns, statistically more than one per person. With approximately 30,000 gun deaths annually, we are clearly not doing a good job of protecting our families and communities.

Many of these important issues will be discussed at a town hall forum titled “Safety in Our Homes, Schools and Communities” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. For more information, email [email protected] or call 805.564.6804.

— Toni Wellen is chairwoman of the Coalition Against Gun Violence.

 

