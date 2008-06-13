Friday, June 8 , 2018, 2:29 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Forum to Weigh In on the Internet’s Spin on News

Noozhawk's Macfadyen, other industry professionals to discuss technology's influence at Central Coast MIT Enterprise Forum.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 13, 2008 | 2:38 p.m.

How is the Internet changing the face of news? That’s the question the Central Coast MIT Enterprise Forum will address at next week’s meeting.

Like many innovations in industry, new technology has the potential to change the field for all the players on it, from company operations to consumer behavior. Such is the case with the Internet and news.

Almost two decades have passed since the Internet began affecting the way news is delivered, and many of today’s consumers are as comfortable with the computer screen as their parents were with newsprint. Older, more established companies may have more difficulty adapting to this disruptive technology, and newspapers across the country are continuing to lose their ad revenues as a result of the new media. Meanwhile, entrepreneurs, those experienced in the world of news and those new to it, are finding the Internet fertile ground for new ventures, new voices and new business models.

How does the Internet change news consumers’ behavior and news companies’ response to that behavior? Speaking on the topic will be Bill Macfadyen of Noozhawk.com; Tim Gallagher, founder of Gallagher 20/20 Consulting in Westlake Village and the former publisher and editor of the Ventura County Star; Randy Campbell, co-founder and publisher of the Santa Barbara Independent; Jeramy Gordon, founder and publisher of the Santa Barbara Daily Sound; and Peter Sklar, founder and publisher of Edhat.com. The discussion will be moderated by the MIT Enterprise Forum’s Bob Johnson.

The event will be held at the Cabrillo Pavillion Arts Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, visit the Central Coast MIT Enterprise Forum’s Web site.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]

