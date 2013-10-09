Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 2:59 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Fosters Named Rotary Club of SB North’s Adams School Family of the Month

By Terry Straehley for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North | October 9, 2013 | 7:42 a.m.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North’s Adams Family of the Month program honors hardworking, ethical and socially engaged families who contribute to Adams Elementary School and provide positive role models for their children and the entire community.

The Foster family is RCSBN’s Adams Family of the Month for October, and they were honored last Wednesday for their contributions.

Jennifer and Michael Foster participate wholeheartedly in all school activities and put their children's education and happiness first. Michael coaches the Adams U8 girls soccer team that is undefeated, and Jennifer is in charge of Adams’ after-school enrichment programs. The Foster family exemplifies character traits Adams strives to cultivate: hardworking, persevering and responsible.

Second-grader Emma is eager to learn, loves to help, loves to play sports and is a good big sister. She is caring, kind and helpful and always does what she is asked. She is very social and has a lot of friends. Emma became a "Top Scholar" in her first-grade class and worked very hard to learn her facts. Emma puts in as much effort into her sports as she does her academics.

Patrick enters the class each day with enthusiasm and joy. He's the first to double-check with his teacher that there’s time to finish every rotation after recess because he's keeping track and doesn't want to miss out on any activity! Patrick is always willing to try new activities, and especially loves building patterns with blocks and stickers, making altocumulus clouds with cotton and silly songs with movement. He is a kind friend to all and gives 100 percent to everything he does.

Adams School and the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North congratulate and thank the Foster family.

— Terry Straehley is the public relations director for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North.

