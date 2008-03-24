Friday, May 4 , 2018, 5:17 pm | A Few Clouds 70º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Foul Play Feared in Missing Chicken Case

Pet House store mascot, Charmin, did not fly the coop, owner says. Can you help find her?

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | March 24, 2008 | 7:40 p.m.

{mosimage}

Chickens don’t just get up and fly away. In the case of Charmin, the store mascot of Pet House, 5781 Calle Real, she was unlikely to walk away either.

That’s why Pet House owner Wendy Guyer and her dismayed staff suspect foul play in the Friday disappearance of the popular pet.

"We were short-staffed and very busy and, poof, she was gone," Guyer told Noozhawk on Monday.

She said she is convinced someone put the squeeze on Charmin and walked out with her Friday afternoon.

Charmin is a 5-year-old Red Star and came to the Pet House as a day-old chick. She has been a fixture at the store, which is crammed with pet products and supplies, and her distinctive clucking can be heard above the excited din emanating from the wall of small birds at the back of the store.

Customers and well-wishers have been stopping by the store to commiserate and share Charmin stories.

If you’ve seen her or have any information about her whereabouts, call Pet House at 805.962.6676. Click here for more information.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 