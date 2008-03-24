Foul Play Feared in Missing Chicken Case

Pet House store mascot, Charmin, did not fly the coop, owner says. Can you help find her?

{mosimage}

Chickens don’t just get up and fly away. In the case of Charmin, the store mascot of Pet House, 5781 Calle Real, she was unlikely to walk away either.

That’s why Pet House owner Wendy Guyer and her dismayed staff suspect foul play in the Friday disappearance of the popular pet.

"We were short-staffed and very busy and, poof, she was gone," Guyer told Noozhawk on Monday.

She said she is convinced someone put the squeeze on Charmin and walked out with her Friday afternoon.

Charmin is a 5-year-old Red Star and came to the Pet House as a day-old chick. She has been a fixture at the store, which is crammed with pet products and supplies, and her distinctive clucking can be heard above the excited din emanating from the wall of small birds at the back of the store.

Customers and well-wishers have been stopping by the store to commiserate and share Charmin stories.

If you’ve seen her or have any information about her whereabouts, call Pet House at 805.962.6676. Click here for more information.