Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 12:53 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Foul Play Not Suspected In Fall That Killed Man At Santa Maria Town Center Mall

Santa Maria police investigate a fatal fall from the Santa Maria Town Center parking garage Saturday evening. Click to view larger
Santa Maria police investigate a fatal fall from the Santa Maria Town Center parking garage Saturday evening. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 28, 2016 | 4:46 p.m.

Foul play is not suspected in the fatal fall that killed a man at the Santa Maria Town Center mall on Saturday, Santa Maria police said Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched at 5:15 p.m. Saturday to a report of a male fall victim who landed on the road between the mall and the three-story parking structure.

The man was identified as Shepherd Saenz, 42, of Santa Maria.

Sgt. Paul Flores said police do not suspect foul play, but the cause and manner of death are awaiting the confirmation from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department Coroner’s Unit.

Since foul play is not suspected, Sheriff’s Department authorities will determine if the fall was accidental or suicide, Flores said. 

The public location of death on a busy Saturday night draw a crowd of spectators who stood on the second-story of the parking garage to watch police investigate the incident.

Funeral arrangements for Saenz are pending and under the direction of Lori Family Mortuary in Santa Maria.

Family members have started two GoFundMe pages, with one here and the other here, to collect money for burial expenses 

Click here to learn about suicide prevention resources available 24 hours a day in Santa Barbara County.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 