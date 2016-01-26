Early Foul Trouble Hurts Bishop

Bishop Diego was plagued by foul trouble in the first half and Santa Paula took advantage, pulling away to a 49-23 girls basketball victory in a Frontier League game on Tuesday.
The score was tied 11-11 before Santa Paula outscored Bishop 16-2 to end the first half.
Kylie Koeper scored nine points to lead the Cardinals, who fall to 7-13 and 0-5 in league.
Bishop plays host to highly ranked Santa Clara on Thursday.
