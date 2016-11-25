Friday, June 29 , 2018, 3:46 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Foul Trouble, USD’s Hood Hurt UCSB Women

By Michael Jorgenson, UCSB Sports Information | November 25, 2016 | 11:45 p.m.

UCSB starters were plagued by foul trouble and the hot shooting of University of San Diego's Maya Hood and dropped a 77-63 women's basketball loss on Friday night at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.

Hood scored a career-high 30 points for the Toreros.

Drea Toler lead all UCSB (2-3) scorers off the bench with 14 points, her highest output in blue and gold. Sarah Porter knocked down three of five from beyond the arc, finishing with 11 points on the night, as the Gauchos connected on 41.2% of their shots from downtown.

"We were in rhythm, and our footwork was better," said head coach Bonnie Henrickson, "I thought (being) more disciplined, how we caught in and got into a shot was important for us."

The Gauchos battled back from a six-point deficit after the first quarter to send the teams to halftime tied 32-32, outscoring San Diego 22-16 in the second quarter.

In the second half, early foul trouble to Drew Edelman and Coco Miller kept two of the top producing scorers for the team on the bench for long stretches.

A 33-24 rebounding edge for the hosts also made things difficult for UCSB, as San Diego dominated in second chance points with a 14-1 edge.

Chaya Durr and Miller added 10 points, with each grabbing a team-high four rebounds. Onome Jemerigbe dealt a squad-best five assists, while also scoring six and grabbing three rebounds. Taylor Farris added to a 23-21 UCSB bench scoring edge with six points, while also swatting a pair of San Diego shots.

The Gauchos return home to the Thunderdome to face another West Coast Conference foe in Santa Clara  on Wednesday, Nov 30.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 