Foul Trouble, USD’s Hood Hurt UCSB Women

College Basketball

UCSB starters were plagued by foul trouble and the hot shooting of University of San Diego's Maya Hood and dropped a 77-63 women's basketball loss on Friday night at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.

Hood scored a career-high 30 points for the Toreros.

Drea Toler lead all UCSB (2-3) scorers off the bench with 14 points, her highest output in blue and gold. Sarah Porter knocked down three of five from beyond the arc, finishing with 11 points on the night, as the Gauchos connected on 41.2% of their shots from downtown.

"We were in rhythm, and our footwork was better," said head coach Bonnie Henrickson, "I thought (being) more disciplined, how we caught in and got into a shot was important for us."

The Gauchos battled back from a six-point deficit after the first quarter to send the teams to halftime tied 32-32, outscoring San Diego 22-16 in the second quarter.

In the second half, early foul trouble to Drew Edelman and Coco Miller kept two of the top producing scorers for the team on the bench for long stretches.

A 33-24 rebounding edge for the hosts also made things difficult for UCSB, as San Diego dominated in second chance points with a 14-1 edge.

Chaya Durr and Miller added 10 points, with each grabbing a team-high four rebounds. Onome Jemerigbe dealt a squad-best five assists, while also scoring six and grabbing three rebounds. Taylor Farris added to a 23-21 UCSB bench scoring edge with six points, while also swatting a pair of San Diego shots.

The Gauchos return home to the Thunderdome to face another West Coast Conference foe in Santa Clara on Wednesday, Nov 30.