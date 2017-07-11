Foundation Adds Nonprofit Directory, Calendar to Website

The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, a community foundation serving the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos, has added several new features to its website to aid local nonprofit organizations.

“In March we held a forum with nonprofit and community leaders to solicit their input as to how the foundation could most effectively assist in their civic efforts,” said Richard Nagler, board president of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation.

“The consensus was that the addition of three tools to our website, syvalleyfoundation.org, would have measureable impact in increasing organizational efficiency,” he said.

“One of the major issues is that we had no central calendar where all nonprofits would post their events. This led to groups scheduling events on the same day or night–events to which they hoped to attract many of the same people,” Nagler said.

“We’ve made good on our promise and the calendar is now being populated on our website with the generous effort of volunteer Jacqueline Wagstaffe,” he said.

The foundation has also added a Nonprofit Directory, which lists all of the known nonprofits in the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos.

The directory helps those new to the area or to volunteering find the type of organization to which they want to contribute their work, wisdom, or wealth.

Finally, the Santa Ynez Foundation said it is now posting listings of local volunteer opportunities. This serves two purposes: to help nonprofits find volunteers; and to help those seeking to volunteer to easily locate opportunities.

To add an item to the Valley-Wide Calendar, visit syvalleyfoundation.org/community-calendar/ to determine if your event fits the calendar profile.

To add a volunteer opportunity, visit syvalleyfoundation.org/submit-volunteer-opportunity/. Nonprofits not currently listed on the Nonprofit Directory should call Anne Christensen, 688-2991, or email her at [email protected]

Located at 540 Alisal Road, Suite #10, Solvang, the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation was founded in 1991 by Stuart C. Gildred, as a community foundation intended as a safety net organization for the underserved in the community.

The foundation's mission is to improve the lives of people in the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos by investing in programs that feed the poor, promote health, nurture seniors, challenge youth, and inspire the community to make a difference.

— Anne Christensen for the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation.