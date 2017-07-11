Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 6:30 am | Fair 44º

 
 
 
 

Foundation Adds Nonprofit Directory, Calendar to Website

By Anne Christensen for the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation | July 11, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, a community foundation serving the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos, has added several new features to its website to aid local nonprofit organizations.

“In March we held a forum with nonprofit and community leaders to solicit their input as to how the foundation could most effectively assist in their civic efforts,” said Richard Nagler, board president of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation.

“The consensus was that the addition of three tools to our website, syvalleyfoundation.org, would have measureable impact in increasing organizational efficiency,” he said.

“One of the major issues is that we had no central calendar where all nonprofits would post their events. This led to groups scheduling events on the same day or night–events to which they hoped to attract many of the same people,” Nagler said.

“We’ve made good on our promise and the calendar is now being populated on our website with the generous effort of volunteer Jacqueline Wagstaffe,” he said.

The foundation has also added a Nonprofit Directory, which lists all of the known nonprofits in the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos.

The directory helps those new to the area or to volunteering find the type of organization to which they want to contribute their work, wisdom, or wealth.

Finally, the Santa Ynez Foundation said it is now posting listings of local volunteer opportunities. This serves two purposes: to help nonprofits find volunteers; and to help those seeking to volunteer to easily locate opportunities.

To add an item to the Valley-Wide Calendar, visit syvalleyfoundation.org/community-calendar/ to determine if your event fits the calendar profile.

To add a volunteer opportunity, visit syvalleyfoundation.org/submit-volunteer-opportunity/. Nonprofits not currently listed on the Nonprofit Directory should call Anne Christensen, 688-2991, or email her at [email protected]

Located at 540 Alisal Road, Suite #10, Solvang, the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation was founded in 1991 by Stuart C. Gildred, as a community foundation intended as a safety net organization for the underserved in the community.

The foundation's mission is to improve the lives of people in the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos by investing in programs that feed the poor, promote health, nurture seniors, challenge youth, and inspire the community to make a difference.

— Anne Christensen for the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 