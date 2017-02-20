Santa Barbara Foundation Awards $750,000 for Capital Excellence

The Board of Trustees of the Santa Barbara Foundation has announced grants totaling $750,000 to six local nonprofit organizations through its Capital Excellence Awards.

The recipients are the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, Wildling Museum of Art and Nature, Carpinteria Arts Center, and the Riviera Theater Project of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Capital Excellence Awards were made possible through an allocation of unrestricted donor bequests received by the foundation in the prior year.

"These awards honor the legacies of our donors and show the trust they put in the foundation to continue to uphold pillars of our community," said Ronald V. Gallo, president and CEO.

"The investments made in these capital campaigns will reach thousands of people in Santa Barbara County and truly reflect the very heart of what the foundation has done for close to 90 years and will continue to do for generations to come," he said.

Through these awards, the Santa Barbara Foundation has the opportunity to respond to the nonprofit sector's efforts to improve infrastructure, and in most cases, expand programming and service delivery to meet growing demands.

After careful consideration, the following campaigns received Capital Excellence Awards:

» Cancer Center Foundation received a $250,000 award toward a $68-million project that will result in a new cancer care center, which will build out a significant component of the health care system in the southern region of the county.

» Carpinteria Arts Center received a $25,000 pledge toward a $3.1-million campaign that will create a central arts campus in downtown Carpinteria through the purchase and renovation of the building next door to its existing Arts Center.

» A $25,000 award to the Riviera Theatre Project of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival will go to support a $5-million project to renovate the Riviera Theatre with new furnishing, fixtures and equipment upgrades.

The Riviera Theatre will serve as a state-of-the-art multipurpose education center and headquarters for the Film Festival.

» A $125,000 pledge was committed to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission in support of a $17-million campaign that will provide new buildings and capacity to address homelessness in southern Santa Barbara County.

» The Wildling Museum of Art & Nature received a $75,000 award that will help complete a $2.6-million campaign allowing the museum to buy its building in Solvang and secure a permanent position in the community.

» Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History received a $250,000 award in support of a $30-million Centennial Campaign to renovate and revitalize the 17-acre campus to meet the needs for science and nature education in the 21st century.

Said Luke J. Swetland, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History:

"The Santa Barbara Foundation, like the Museum of Natural History, is part of the fabric of our community. We are grateful for its support for our capital project because it demonstrates a commitment to those institutions that make Santa Barbara County an exceptional place to work and live."

— Tara Schoenborn for the Santa Barbara Foundation.