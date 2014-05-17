Foundation Awards $23,500 for Improvements at Mountain View School

The Mountain View School Foundation has awarded $23,500 to the Goleta Union School District for improvements to the multi-purpose room at Mountain View School.

At a school-wide assembly, the foundation’s board members presented a check for the grant to school Principal Ned Schoenwetter.

In thanking the foundation, he said, “This will allow us to install energy-efficient LED stage lighting and a large projection screen for school assemblies, educational programs, and drama and music productions.”

Foundation President Mike Schley said, “This is the first grant project for our new foundation. It represents generous donations from people across the community who recognize the value of excellent public education.”

The donations were raised through a letter-writing campaign and direct solicitations, mainly to residents whose children have already graduated from the school. The large projection screen was contributed by Mission Audio Video of Santa Barbara.

The Mountain View School Foundation was organized in March 2013 to support public education at Mountain View School. The school has a history of exemplary student performance and is regularly ranked as one of the highest achieving schools in Santa Barbara County.

— Mike Schley is president of the Mountain View School Foundation.