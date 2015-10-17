Foundation for Santa Barbara City College Gathers in Gratitude

Advice

President’s Council celebrates donors, alumni and the programs the foundation makes possible

Pleasant ocean breezes greeted guests at an oceanfront home in Carpinteria for the President’s Council Garden Party benefiting the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.

The event does not honor any one person but serves to recognize and thank all of the generous President’s Council donors who support the core operations of the foundation on an annual basis.

Before the short program began in the Fishmans’ living room, guests enjoyed margarita cocktails and wine on the outdoor patios. Supporters also enjoyed passed hors d’oeuvres and delicious handmade creations from the fish and chicken taco bar.

Foundation board president Maddy Jacobson welcomed everyone to the program and expressed appreciation for the hosts, Roberta and Stan Fishman, the latter an SBCC alumnus.

SBCC President Lori Gaskin, who recently announced her retirement at the end of the school year, and SBCC Foundation executive director Geoff Green also spoke.

Gaskin introduced Larry Galizio, president and CEO of the Community College League of California, who traveled from Sacramento to attend. Galizio attended SBCC before ultimately earning a Ph.D. in Urban and Public Affairs from Portland State University.

“Attending SBCC was a transformational experience,” he said. “It got me serious about school and set me on my academic path.”

SBCC alumna Wendy Uribe also addressed the assembled guests. Uribe started her college career at SBCC, where she compiled a 3.86 grade-point average.

“It was a struggle,” she acknowledged. “I had my son when I was 19. I studied all day long and did my (single) parent duties at night.

“SBCC was there for me all the way. They provided me day care, textbooks and academic support. I am extremely grateful to SBCC Foundation for my son because his mommy is going to be a lawyer.”

Uribe talked with Noozhawk about her future plans.

“I have an internship with the local Legal Aid Foundation that I really enjoy,” she said. “I am studying for the LSAT exam and will be applying to law schools.”

Uribe was accompanied by Rosie Hernandez, a current SBCC student who is studying to be a nurse.

“I want to work in ob/gyn,” she said. “I look forward to helping people.”

The SBCC Foundation was established in 1976 to support SBCC students through sustained philanthropy. The foundation continues to be a critical link for those interested in pursuing goals for higher education, providing financial support in the form of scholarships, book grants, child-care opportunities, tutoring and programmatic aid.

