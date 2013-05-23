Foundation for SBCC Awards 700 Scholarships to Students

The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College held its annual Scholarship Reception last Friday in coordination with the SBCC Financial Aid Program and the Office of Student Life.

More than 150 students — joined by friends and family, as well as SBCC faculty and staff — attended the reception in the SBCC Student Services Courtyard.

Gretchen Hewlett, major gifts officer at the Foundation for SBCC, opened the reception with a short welcome and introduced 2012-13 SBCC Faculty Lecturer of the Year Kathleen Molloy. Professor Molloy gave a moving presentation by providing examples of students who had overcome adversity through hard work and dedication to their education.

Professor Molloy was followed by SBCC President Dr. Lori Gaskin, who reiterated the value and importance of scholarships, which not only provide important financial assistance, but also give students the sense of pride and encouragement they need to succeed.

Hewlett concluded the reception by inviting student scholars to introduce themselves and the scholarship(s) they received. Many students thanked the donors that made their scholarships possible, as well as their friends, family and mentors who have supported them throughout their journey.

The Foundation for SBCC funds programs and scholarships that directly benefit students at Santa Barbara City College. This year, the Foundation for SBCC gave out nearly 700 scholarships and awards to more than 500 students, totaling $833,700.

For more information, or if you would like to establish an award or scholarship, please contact development associate Erica Mesker by email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or by phone at 805.730.4406.

— Erica Mesker for the Foundation for SBCC.