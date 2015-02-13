Foundation for SBCC Receives Federal Grant to Support STEM Programming

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Friday announced that the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College received a grant for $598,808 from the National Science Foundation to provide scholarships to 34 undergraduate students enrolled full-time in the Computer Information Systems program.

The primary goal of the project is to retain students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines to ensure that they are prepared to transfer to four-year institutions and to continue their education.

Students will be supported for three years of study with a scholarship of up to $7,000. In addition, new agreements with the Cal State University system will provide easier paths of transfer from two-year to local four-year institutions offering degrees.

“STEM education is critical to ensuring future generations will be able to compete in the global economy,” Capps said. “I am proud that the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College understands this, and has taken steps to support its students interested in the STEM disciplines.”

"We are very grateful to the National Science Foundation for their generous support of our STEM students,” SBCC President Lori Gaskin said. “Financial considerations are often a huge obstacle to students in completing their education, especially in such demanding fields of study as science, technology, engineering and mathematics. SBCC's ability to now offer additional scholarships validates the students' pursuits, allows them to focus on their studies, and helps ensure their ultimate success in transferring to a four-year college or university.”

“Funding from the National Science Foundation will propel our students in the STEM fields forward by providing academic assistance and educational opportunities that would otherwise be unavailable,” said Madeleine Jacobson, president of the SBCC Foundation Board of Directors. “The SBCC Foundation was pleased to apply for the grant on behalf of Santa Barbara City College because the award will now increase the number of underrepresented graduates in STEM fields of study, while also raising awareness and interest in the STEM disciplines in Santa Barbara.”

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.