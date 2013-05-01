Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 7:08 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Foundation for SBCC’s Campaign for Student Success Surpasses Goal

By Candice Tang Nyholt for the Foundation for SBCC | May 1, 2013 | 9:10 p.m.

As a result of the tireless dedication of hundreds of community volunteers, supporters and sponsors for the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College’s 2013 Campaign for Student Success — aptly themed “Show Us Your Love” — the campaign has exceeded its original fundraising and donor acquisition goals, raising $1.05 million with pledges still rolling in.

While the campaign goal has been exceeded, every dollar makes a difference in the life of SBCC students, so community members who have outstanding pledge cards are encouraged to submit them to the Foundation at SBCC at 721 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93109, or click here to donate online.

The funding raised during the campaign will go directly to student support: book grants, scholarships, child care, tutoring and other essential student services. The Campaign for Student Success came about both as a way to engage and empower the community, and out of necessity in the face of funding cuts.

“What is particularly gratifying about this year’s campaign is that we increased the number of donors from 900 two years ago to today where over 5,000 have shown their love with a contribution,” said Neil Kreisel, Foundation for SBCC board president. “We couldn’t be more grateful for these 5,000 community members that have generously chosen to make a tangible difference in the lives of thousands of SBCC students.”

The Campaign for Student Success also saw more than $203,722 in donations from “Friends Asking Friends,” a social networking friend and fundraising technology. Dozens of faculty, staff members, students and alumni created their own teams or joined others, as did foundation board members, all foundation staff and many dedicated donors.

“Call Nights,” a staple of the Campaign for Student Success, were successful in reaching out to over five-thousand Santa Barbara County residents. Community members, SBCC students, faculty and the foundation staff dedicated numerous evenings volunteering at the weekly Call Night sessions.

The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College funds programs and scholarships directly benefiting students at Santa Barbara City College. Formed by a group of community leaders, the foundation is committed to making higher education attainable for all in the Santa Barbara community. For more information, click here or call 805.730.4401.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 