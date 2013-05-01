Foundation for SBCC’s Campaign for Student Success Surpasses Goal

As a result of the tireless dedication of hundreds of community volunteers, supporters and sponsors for the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College’s 2013 Campaign for Student Success — aptly themed “Show Us Your Love” — the campaign has exceeded its original fundraising and donor acquisition goals, raising $1.05 million with pledges still rolling in.

While the campaign goal has been exceeded, every dollar makes a difference in the life of SBCC students, so community members who have outstanding pledge cards are encouraged to submit them to the Foundation at SBCC at 721 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93109, or click here to donate online.

The funding raised during the campaign will go directly to student support: book grants, scholarships, child care, tutoring and other essential student services. The Campaign for Student Success came about both as a way to engage and empower the community, and out of necessity in the face of funding cuts.

“What is particularly gratifying about this year’s campaign is that we increased the number of donors from 900 two years ago to today where over 5,000 have shown their love with a contribution,” said Neil Kreisel, Foundation for SBCC board president. “We couldn’t be more grateful for these 5,000 community members that have generously chosen to make a tangible difference in the lives of thousands of SBCC students.”

The Campaign for Student Success also saw more than $203,722 in donations from “Friends Asking Friends,” a social networking friend and fundraising technology. Dozens of faculty, staff members, students and alumni created their own teams or joined others, as did foundation board members, all foundation staff and many dedicated donors.

“Call Nights,” a staple of the Campaign for Student Success, were successful in reaching out to over five-thousand Santa Barbara County residents. Community members, SBCC students, faculty and the foundation staff dedicated numerous evenings volunteering at the weekly Call Night sessions.

The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College funds programs and scholarships directly benefiting students at Santa Barbara City College. Formed by a group of community leaders, the foundation is committed to making higher education attainable for all in the Santa Barbara community. For more information, click here or call 805.730.4401.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.