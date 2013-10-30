Foundation Gives $25,000 Donation for Betty Smyth Memorial Garden at Villa Alamar

The Assisted Home Hospice Foundation announces that a $25,000 donation will be used to develop and construct the Betty Smyth Memorial Garden at Villa Alamar Alzheimer’s care residence in Santa Barbara.

Smyth was a beloved family member of the Laird Norton Co., one of the longest-standing family enterprises in the western United States.

The Laird Norton Co.’s generous contribution to the Assisted Home Hospice Foundation to honor Smyth’s life with a garden will be enjoyed by Villa Alamar Alzheimer’s Care residents and families for many years to come.

“I am proud of the support we have been able to give to families in such a difficult time in their lives,” said Elaine Donley, owner and administrator of Assisted Home Hospice. “These funds are greatly appreciated to further the ability to celebrate patients and caregivers through the beauty of this garden.”

Villa Alamar Administrator Jackie Marston noted: “We are very honored by the donation from Assisted Home Hospice Foundation and the gracious gift bestowed by the Smyth family. Our residents will enjoy the peace and tranquility of the outdoor patio and beautiful memorial garden as we appreciate the gift and tribute to those living with memory loss.”