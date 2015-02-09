Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 5:16 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Foundation Opens Nominations for Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards

By Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation | February 9, 2015 | 3:58 p.m.

Nominations are now open for the fifth annual Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards, the most prestigious awards for women entrepreneurs in Santa Barbara County.

The winners will be announced at the gala Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards dinner on Friday, May 8, where Lynda Weinman, co-founder/executive chair of lynda.com, will be the emcee.

Outstanding women entrepreneurs will be recognized for their success and contributions to the economy in 11 categories: agriculture/wineries, emerging business (one to three years), green/social entrepreneurs, health, hospitality and tourism, media and communication, nonprofit, professional services, retail, science and technology, and wholesale, manufacturing and global trade.

Click here for descriptions of each category. The nominations are open to any woman entrepreneur in Santa Barbara County.

“We have created more categories this year to better align them with the growth sectors in the county,” said Cathy Feldman, board chair/CEO of the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation. “Anyone can nominate herself or someone else by going to our website, www.soefoundation.org, and clicking on Nominations. Filling out the form is easy, and we encourage everyone to submit their nominations as soon as possible since the deadline is March 6.”

Feldman points out that the selection of the winners is be done by “independent judges who are not connected with the foundation and do not live in Santa Barbara to preserve the integrity of the awards.” The top three nominees in each category will be announced at the end of March. The winners will be named for the first time at the awards dinner at the Fess Parker Resort on May 8, just like the Oscars. One additional award whose winner is selected by the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation’s board, the Rock Star: Life Achievement Award, will be announced separately in a few weeks.

Proceeds from the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards benefit the student winners of the SBCC Scheinfeld Center’s New Venture Challenge, a two-tiered business pitch competition for area high school and collegiate students that promotes youth entrepreneurship. The winners of both tiers of the New Venture Challenge Awards will be the foundation’s guests and receive their prizes at the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards dinner.

“The mission of the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation is to support entrepreneurship at all levels in Santa Barbara County because entrepreneurs are the engine for growing our economy,” Feldman added. “By recognizing women entrepreneurs for the benefit of student entrepreneurs, we believe we are making an important contribution to that growth.”

For more information about the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation and the awards, click here, email [email protected] or call 805.682.8380.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 