Partnership for Excellence Conference to Address Benefits of Mindful Practices

By Riley Hubbell for Foundation Roundtable | March 2, 2016 | 11:30 a.m.

Leah Weiss, Ph.D.

The Foundation Roundtable invites the community to attend the 23rd annual Partnership for Excellence Conference, the premier forum for social sector leaders in Santa Barbara County, Tuesday, April 12, 2016, from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. at The Fess Parker. This year’s theme is “Mindful Leadership: Strengthening Focus and Purpose.”

Cultivating mindfulness in social organizations can unlock human potential, creating increased clarity of purpose in individual leadership and greater well-being in communities served. 

The 500-plus attendees from Santa Barbara County’s philanthropic sector will gain insights into mindfulness practices being adopted by leaders, businesses, organizations and educational programs such as Stanford and Harvard, the top two business schools in the world.

This premier conference is the single largest annual gathering on the Central Coast, convening regional foundations, nonprofit organizations, board members and community/business volunteers.

Keynote speaker, Leah Weiss, Ph.D., will present her research confirming that organizations and businesses are looking to leverage the benefits of mindfulness practices. 

Weiss’s interactive keynote will explore the science and practices of mindfulness and purpose along with actionable frameworks and practical, evidence-based tools for individuals and organizations in the Santa Barbara community to generate deeper impact and personal satisfaction in their work.

“We are excited to bring this program to our community at a time when the scientific study of mindfulness is expanding. According to Dr. Weiss, the latest studies show that mindfulness improves work-related capacities such as focus, emotion management, memory, learning, decision making and creativity,” said Palmer Jackson, conference chair and executive director of the Ann Jackson Family Foundation.

“For a sector in which dedicated leaders often experience overload, this conference will provide practical tools and peer-to-peer networking that will benefit many organizations,” he said.

Founded by the Foundation Roundtable, the Partnership for Excellence Conference is a vital event that includes a forum for funders and nonprofit leaders from the philanthropic sector to learn, share and network together, building connections and exploring ideas, strategies and skills that can enhance organizations, work and communities.

Click here for more information on the program. Pre-registration for the event must be completed by March 31, 2016. 

This conference is made possible by the generous support of our media partners: Nonprofit Resource NetworkNoozhawkThe IndependentPacific Coast Business TimesSanta Barbara FoundationLeading From WithinFund for Santa Barbara and the McCune Foundation.

Riley Hubbell represents Foundation Roundtable

