Good for Santa Barbara

Foundations Distribute $150 Million Annually in Grants to Santa Barbara County Nonprofits

Education, science, emergency aid, arts and health care among top recipients of foundation funding

The UC Santa Barbara campus, through the University of California and the University of California at Santa Barbara Foundation, has consistently been one of the top recipients of Santa Barbara County grants and charitable donations. Click to view larger
The UC Santa Barbara campus, through the University of California and the University of California at Santa Barbara Foundation, has consistently been one of the top recipients of Santa Barbara County grants and charitable donations. (J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | October 16, 2016 | 8:55 p.m.

Santa Barbara County has one of the highest donation rates to nonprofit organizations in California, according to the California Association of Nonprofits.

Local nonprofit leaders say the county’s foundations collectively distribute about $150 million each year.

Many recipients are local and include schools, hospitals and museums that regularly receive millions of dollars.

Foundations can be operating foundations, which fund and manage their own programs, or grant-making organizations that primarily give money to outside groups.

Noozhawk has compiled a list of the top donors and recipients in Santa Barbara County for the last 10 years, using data from the Foundation Center, a New York City-based nonprofit organization that tracks grants.

The data show that foundations donate more money to South Coast institutions than those in the North County, and some Santa Barbara-based organizations get regular gifts from outside donors, including UC Santa Barbara and Direct Relief.

Foundation grants to local organizations follow statewide trends putting education-related grants as popular causes for donations.

Top Foundation Grants to Santa Barbara County Organizations, Since 2006

» The Tabasgo Foundation: $91.7 million
» Wood-Claeyssens Foundation: $72.1 million
» Santa Barbara Foundation: $46.7 million
» Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation Inc. of Ridgefield, Conn.: $41.4 million
» Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation of Palo Alto: $23 million
» Weingart Foundation of Los Angeles: $14.1 million
» The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation of Chicago: $11.4 million
» Abbot Fund of Abbot Park, Ill.: $7.6 million
» Samuel B. and Margaret C. Mosher Foundation: $6.9 million
» Wendy P. McCaw Foundation: $6.8 million

Top Foundation Grants to Santa Barbara County Organizations, Since 2015

» Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation: $3.3 million
» The James Irvine Foundation: $488,000
» Silicon Valley Community Foundation: $426,649
» Alice Tweed Tuohy Foundation: $352,500
» Ina T. Campbell Trust: $298,400
» Thatcher Foundation: $240,000
» Burroughs Wellcome Fund: $201,000
» The McCune Foundation: $172,525
» Samuel B. and Margaret C. Mosher Foundation: $164,800
» JL Foundation: $150,000

Most Foundation Donations Received by Organizations Based in Santa Barbara County, Since 2006

» University of California: $94.5 million
» Las Cumbres Observatory Goleta: $79.4 million
» Direct Relief: $66.2 million
» Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara: $19.3 million
» Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts: $17.1 million
» Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation: $12.1 million
» Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation: $11.7 million
» University of California at Santa Barbara Foundation: $11.6 million
» Linked Foundation Carpinteria: $10.5 million
» Santa Barbara Museum of Art: $9.8 million

Most Donations Received by Organizations Based in Santa Barbara County, Since 2015

» University of California: $3.4 million
» University of Santa Barbara: $430,399
» Santa Barbara Museum of Art: $311,300
» State Street Ballet: $293,000
» Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara: $268,250
» Sansum Clinic: $216,500
» Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum: $200,000
» Direct Relief: $195,131
» Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation: $172,846
» University of California at Santa Barbara Foundation: $96,040

City of Santa Barbara Top Grant-Funding Organizations, Since 2015

» Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation: $3.37 million
» Samuel B. and Margaret C. Mosher Foundation: $853,922
» The Snider Foundation: $800,000
» Alice Tweed Tuohy Foundation: $628,804
» Silicon Valley Community Foundation: $507,849

City of Santa Barbara Top Grant-Funding Recipients, Starting in 2015

» University of California: $3.4 million
» Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association: $705,000
» University of Santa Barbara: $430,399
» Westmont College: $346,666
» Saint Vincent’s Institution: $317,571

City of Santa Maria Top Grant-Funding Organizations, Since 2015

» Weingart Foundation: $125,000
» Arthur N. Rupe Foundation: $50,000
» The McCune Foundation: $35,000
» Rosemary Hancock Smurr Charitable Trust: $21,324
» The Bartlett Family Foundation: $12,000

City of Santa Maria Top Grant-Funding Recipients, Since 2015

» Boys & Girls Club of Santa Maria Valley: $125,000
» Allan Hancock College Foundation: $72,000
» Central Coast Future Leaders Program: $35,000
» Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation: $5,000
» Humane Society of Santa Maria Valley: $5,000

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

