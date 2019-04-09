Founding Day Festival Celebrates 237 Years of Santa Barbara History

Event offers look at local life from late 1700s to present day

Community members are invited to celebrate 237 years of history at Santa Barbara’s birthplace, El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St., noon-4 p.m. Saturday, April 27.

The annual Founding Day Festival showcases local businesses and entertainment in the heart of downtown. The event will include a reenactment of the original founding ceremony held in 1782, and other family friendly activities across the Presidio grounds.

The free event begins in front of the Presidio Chapel with an outdoor Founding Day program featuring Los Soldados del Real Presidio de Santa Bárbara, early California dance and musical performances, and the presentation of Saint Barbara 2019 by the Native Daughters of the Golden West, Reina del Mar Parlor No. 126.

After the ceremony, attendees can experience what Santa Barbara life was like in the late 1700s through living-history stations featuring heritage gardening, colonial cooking, pottery making, Chumash storytelling, and archaeology.

The festival also features local entertainment, Presidio neighborhood businesses, and walking tours that highlight the history and culture of Santa Barbara from its founding through present day.

For more information, visit www.sbthp.org/founding-day or call the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, 805-965-0093. Learn more about the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation at www.sbthp.org.

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation thanks Montecito Bank & Trust and The Towbes Foundation for supporting this event.

— Zach VanHarn for Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.