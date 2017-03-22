Monday, April 16 , 2018, 8:57 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Founding Members of Transition House Auxiliary Mark 24 Years of Service

Founding members of the Transition House Auxiliary include, from left, Beverly Zaleski, Diane White, Sharon Larson and Felicie Hartloff. Not pictured: Nancy Potter. Click to view larger
Founding members of the Transition House Auxiliary include, from left, Beverly Zaleski, Diane White, Sharon Larson and Felicie Hartloff. Not pictured: Nancy Potter. (Jean Keely photo)
By Jean Keely for the Transition House Auxiliary | March 22, 2017 | 9:38 a.m.

Five members of the Transition House Auxiliary have been with the group since its formation in 1993.

Formerly of the Children’s Home Society Auxiliary, members wanted to stay together and work for a children’s charity after the Children’s Home Society moved out of Santa Barbara.

At the same time, Transition House was looking for a women’s auxiliary to help with fundraising — and the rest is history.

The Transition House Auxiliary is a group of 40 women dedicated to helping the families at Transition House transition to better lives. Their major annual event is the Mad Hatter luncheon, to be held at the Fess Parker Resort on March 31.

Click here for more information.

— Jean Keely represents the Transition House Auxiliary.

