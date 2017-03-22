Founding Members of Transition House Auxiliary Mark 24 Years of Service

Five members of the Transition House Auxiliary have been with the group since its formation in 1993.

Formerly of the Children’s Home Society Auxiliary, members wanted to stay together and work for a children’s charity after the Children’s Home Society moved out of Santa Barbara.

At the same time, Transition House was looking for a women’s auxiliary to help with fundraising — and the rest is history.

The Transition House Auxiliary is a group of 40 women dedicated to helping the families at Transition House transition to better lives. Their major annual event is the Mad Hatter luncheon, to be held at the Fess Parker Resort on March 31.

— Jean Keely represents the Transition House Auxiliary.