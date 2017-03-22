Founding Members of Transition House Auxiliary Mark 24 Years of Service
Founding members of the Transition House Auxiliary include, from left, Beverly Zaleski, Diane White, Sharon Larson and Felicie Hartloff. Not pictured: Nancy Potter. (Jean Keely photo)
By Jean Keely for the Transition House Auxiliary | March 22, 2017 | 9:38 a.m.
Five members of the Transition House Auxiliary have been with the group since its formation in 1993.
Formerly of the Children’s Home Society Auxiliary, members wanted to stay together and work for a children’s charity after the Children’s Home Society moved out of Santa Barbara.
At the same time, Transition House was looking for a women’s auxiliary to help with fundraising — and the rest is history.
The Transition House Auxiliary is a group of 40 women dedicated to helping the families at Transition House transition to better lives. Their major annual event is the Mad Hatter luncheon, to be held at the Fess Parker Resort on March 31.
Click here for more information.
— Jean Keely represents the Transition House Auxiliary.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.