Bank of Santa Barbara Named Founding Sponsor of SBCC Foundation’s Alliance of 100

By Candice Tang Nyholt for the Foundation for SBCC | October 29, 2013 | 2:55 p.m.

The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College is pleased to announce that The Bank of Santa Barbara is a founding sponsor for the foundation’s Alliance of 100.

The Alliance of 100 features students, business leaders, faculty and staff to meet and assist in the goal of student success at Santa Barbara City College.

Based on the premise that relationships facilitate success in both business and education, the alliance is building bonds among SBCC faculty, staff and students and the local business community.

The alliance was created to assist SBCC in soliciting the educational and job development needs of the business community; to aid students in achieving their educational and vocational goals; and to provide a forum for teachers, students and business leaders to share ideas and opportunities. The alliance will host quarterly lunches featuring speakers from business leaders to students and teachers.

Monthly awards will also be given for special achievement by SBCC faculty, staff and students. Members will receive a monthly electronic local business report, invitations to college cultural and sporting events and opportunities to share their successes with both other members and the media.

“The Bank of Santa Barbara is proud to continue its support for the work of the SBCC Foundation,” The Bank of Santa Barbara President Eloy Ortega said. “We are particularly interested in programs that prepare students for future career success.”

Ortega was recently recognized by Vanessa Patterson, executive director of the SBCC Foundation, for his generous founding sponsorship at the alliance’s first meeting on Oct. 22 at Moby Dick Restaurant on Stearns Wharf. The meeting, which was organized by Earl Armstrong, president of Armstrong Associates, and Steve Cushman, president of Creative Solutions, featured speakers including Armstrong, Dr. Bonnie Chavez, chair of the Business Department at SBCC, and Mitchell Sjveren, owner of Restaurants Bouchon and the Wine Cask.

“The Bank of Santa Barbara is part of the fabric of the local business community,” Patterson said. “Bank President Eloy Ortega understands workforce needs and opportunities. He will be an asset in serving students as they transition from education to sustaining careers.”

Santa Barbara City College students and business leaders who are interested in joining the alliance should contact Cushman at 805.451.2056 or [email protected].

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foundation for SBCC.

 

