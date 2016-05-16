Four Apply For Vacancy On Santa Maria-Bonita School Board

Four people have applied to fill a vacancy on the Santa Maria-Bonita School District board of education.

The board has a vacancy due to the April 1 resignation of Fidenzio “Bruno” Brunello earlier this year. Brunello had served 14 years on the panel.

The remaining four board members will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Souza Student Support Center, 708 S. Miller St., to consider the candidates.

Board members decided last month to accept applications and interview candidates before making an appointment.

Applicants include Vedamarie Flores and Helen Galvan, who are retired Santa Maria-Bonita teachers who have remained active in the district.

Another application was filed by Nancy Felton, who participated in an attempt to recall a board member several years ago and worked to help the district get voters’ approval for a bond campaign.

The fourth candidate, Raymond Acosta, is a parent who works at a local grocery store.

Other options called for leaving the seat vacant until the regularly scheduled November election, or holding a special election, an alternative most agencies reject due to expense.

Brunello’s four-year term wasn’t set to expire until 2018. The provisional appointment of his replacement would last through November, when the seat will appear on the ballot as a two-year term.

