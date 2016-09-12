Four Athletes of the Week Presented at Round Table Press Luncheon

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Kellen Roberts, Kelly Bickett, Jesse Morrison and Mikala Triplett were honored as the Athletes of the Week for the past two weeks at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Café.

Morrison led the San Marcos boys water polo team to a 4-1 record and a fifth-place finish at the 24-team Santa Barbara Invitational over the weekend. The senior, who recently committed to UCSB, scored 19 goals in the Royals’ five matches. Their only loss was a 10-9 decision against top seed and eventual champion Orange Lutheran.

Triplett had a big week for the Dos Pueblos girls tennis team. The freshman won all three of her singles sets in a victory over crosstown rival and defending Channel League champion San Marcos, including a 6-4 decision over last year’s singles champion Yuka Perera. Triplett also won two sets in a tight match against Calabasas.

Roberts had a big night for the Dos Pueblos football team in a 37-0 win over Cabrillo two weeks ago. The senior quarterback passed for 362 yards and 4 touchdowns and ran for a score.

Bickett led the Laguna Blanca girls volleyball team to an unbeaten record and the gold division championship at the Owls’ tournament. The junior setter/outside hitter was named the MVP. She later helped Laguna Blanca sweep Santa Barbara High in a non-league match.

The athletes who were the honorable mention choices this week include Matt Lariviere (Westmont soccer), Perry Martin (SBCC football), Manny Nwosu (SBCC football), Jeremiah Nicholson (Santa Barbara High football), John Harris (Bishop Diego football), Marcellous Gossett (Dos Pueblos football), Gabby Minier (Dos Pueblos girls golf), Christina Rice (Dos Pueblos cross country), Lindsay Ruddins (UCSB volleyball), Brooke Lillywhite (Westmont women’s soccer).