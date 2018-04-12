Four Bishop Diego Pitchers Combine on 2-Hit Shutout in League Opener

Baseball

Bishop Diego started Frontier League play on a high nonte, blanking Villanova 10-0 on Wednesday in Ojai.

Junior Gabe Arteaga struck out eight in four innings of work and sophomores Adrian Soracco, Daniel Gianinni and Jackson Haskell pitched shutout relief. They combined on a two-hitter.

Seeing those young arms is very promising for the Cards and will surely help us down the stretch," said coach Nick Katzenstein.

Haskell went 3 for 5 with a RBI, Gianinni drove in three runs on two hits and Arteaga had two hits and a RBI. Will Goodwin walked twice, stole three bases and scored two runs.

"We got off to an early lead by getting lead-off men aboard and executing to get runners into scoring position," Katzenstein said. "We seemed to be firing on all cylinders offensively and it was great to see their execution pay off.

Bishop Diego improved to 6-5 and is 1-0 in league; Villanova Prep is 1-3, 0-1.



